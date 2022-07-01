Joburg City Power pulls operators out of Fleurhof for fear of their safety

The utility said the contractors had just completed repairs on a faulty cable in Fleurhof, Randburg, when they came under attack by community members and couldn’t leave the area.

The utility said the contractors had just completed repairs on a faulty cable when they came under attack by community members and couldn’t leave the area. As a result, this has forced the City to prevent some of its staff from going back.

The repair work comes amid the implementation of rolling power cuts by Eskom which the utility said has added additional pressure to its system.

"Community members have resorted to holding our workers hostage, forcing them including those who are not trained to do so, to switch on electricity after the repairs are done. In some instances, residents have stormed our depots threatening staff even demanding trucks go out to help them.

We condemn this, and we will not hesitate to pull out our teams from any area we believe their lives are in danger," said the City's spokesperson, Isaac Mangena.