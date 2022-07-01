Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to beat the wintery weather this weekend

If you're looking get out of the house and try some delicious food, enjoy a show or even learn a new skill, these are our top five picks.

JOHANNESBURG - The weather outside is frightful this weekend but that doesn't mean you need to spend all day indoors.

Avontuur Estate Restaurant

Voted best date night restaurant of 2021 in Kfm’s Best of the Cape, it’s the perfect spot to enjoy a romantic dinner for two. If you visit on Saturday, you can enjoy a wine tasting and a hearty soup, which is sure to warm you up and have you feeling cozy.

Find out more on their website here.

The ArtiChoc Creative Café

If you want to do something creative this weekend, or just try some delicious food, visit the ArtiChoc Creative Café for a range of fun activities from chocolate and coffee pairings to ceramic or canvas paintings and more.

See all that's on offer on their website here.

1st Sunday Comedy Jam

Laughter is the best medicine and that includes treating the winter blues. If the cold is getting you down and you want a break from your routine, warm your spirits by trying out the first Sunday's Comedy Jam this weekend. Buying a ticket will also automatically enter you into the draw to win a stay at the Grand Daddy Hotel.

Find out more and buy tickets here.

70s Revolution

This weekend why not enjoy some nostalgic rock classics at the 70s Revolution show at Cafe Roux, which features performances from Duck Chowels and Andy Murray, and the music of some of the greatest rockstars of the 70s.

Buy your tickets and find out more here.

Simple Bru Coffee Co.

Sometimes there is nothing that can beat a hot cup of coffee on the weekend, so why not try out another Best of the Cape finalist at Simple Bru Coffee Co? Whether you want to just have a quiet cup by yourself, or enjoy a lively Friday night quiz, this coffee shop should definitely feature on your weekend to-do list.

See their website here.