Assault trial against Malema, Ndlozi set to under way on Friday

Last month, Magistrate Leland Poonsamy indicated that the State had filed enough evidence to prove it has a case against the two.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and member of Parliament, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, are expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Friday morning for their assault case.

Last month, their discharge application was dismissed by the court.

Magistrate Leland Poonsamy indicated that the State had filed enough evidence to prove it has a case against the two.

The leader of the red berets and the MP approached the court to have the matter discharged.

It relates to an incident at the funeral service of late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The pair allegedly attacked Lieutenant-Colonel Johannes Venter.

Malema and Ndlozi filed a Section 174 application, arguing that the State lacked concrete proof to go ahead with the against them.

Following Magistrate Poonsamy’s judgment on 3 June, their trial is set to get under way on Friday.

Malema and Ndlozi’s legal representative has indicated that the pair are ready to testify.