Ugu residents vow to keep protesting until their water crisis resolved

While the rest of the country is battling power cuts, residents of Ugu are also contending with water shortages.

JOHANNESBURG - Some community activists from the Ugu District Municipality on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast said that there would likely be more protests until the water crisis in the area was resolved.

Some frustrated residents said that they'd been without water since January.

“My husband and I are pensioners. We have gone without water for weeks. For the past three months, we’ve probably had water for about five days,” one resident said. Another raised concerns about the lack of help: “Our people have been sitting without water for over 130 days. People are losing businesses.”

The municipality has admitted that vandalism, aging infrastructure and poor maintenance had resulted in the district’s water woes.

Ebrahim Shaik, a local activist said that angry community members had started taking to the streets and were likely to continue until the problems were fixed.

"The reason they are taking to the streets is because relying on the municipality to bring about a solution has failed," Shaik said.

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala visited the area this week and encouraged the district municipality to reprioritise its budget towards water provision while new dams were being built.