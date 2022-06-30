Two-month-old Kai-isha Meiners still missing two months after kidnapping

There has been no sign of the child or her alleged kidnapper, despite community searches and a police investigation.

CAPE TOWN - It has been two months since two-month-old Kai-isha Meniers was snatched in Bishop Lavis.

Days after the abduction, police released CCTV screenshots showing a woman with long hair, dressed in a black and white spotted top and striped pants, carrying a baby wrapped in a pink blanket.

On the day the little girl was kidnapped, her mother, Francis Meniers was approached by an unknown woman at the Bishop Lavis Shopping Centre - who offered to buy nappies and wipes, as well as something for the family to eat that night.

The grateful mother of seven accepted the gifts and went home with her baby. A short while later she returned to the shop with Kai-isha and two of her other children. There she spotted the suspect for a second time.

Meniers left the baby with her two older brothers near a security guard while she went into the shop and it was the last time she saw her youngest daughter.