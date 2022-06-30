Tulbagh mass shooting suspect due in court

The suspect, an alleged known drug dealer, was arrested earlier this week.

CAPE TOWN - A 29-year-old man is expected to appear in court on Thursday morning in connection with a deadly mass shooting in Tulbagh.

The suspect, an alleged known drug dealer, was arrested earlier this week.

A group of people were socialising at a house in Asla Camp, also known as the Marikana informal settlement, when gunmen entered and opened fire over the weekend.

Four men were killed while a fifth person was hospitalised.

The motive for Saturday night's attack is still not clear.

The police's Andre Traut: "The suspect is scheduled to make his court appearance in Tulbagh where he will face four murder charges and one attempted murder charge. The investigation of this mass murder is still under way and the possibility of more arrests is not excluded."