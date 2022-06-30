Three accused to appear in court over stolen Eskom cables worth R2.5 million

CAPE TOWN - Three of the eight accused involved in a R2.5 million Eskom cable theft case will be back in the dock in July.

They have been apprehended after hijacking a truck, transporting the overhead cables in Piketberg at the end of May.

The police's crime intelligence as well as the K9 and flying squad units joined forces and tracked the suspected cable thieves down in Cape Town on Monday.

They further traced the stolen cables at a storage facility in Blackheath.

Law enforcers seized six rolls of aluminium in the process.

Five of the accused have been released bail and will make another appearance at the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court on 26 August.

The case has been postponed for further investigation and to obtain the bail information of three of the accused - whose case will be heard on the 6 July.

They all face a charge of theft.

The National Prosecuting Authority said more charges were likely to be added when the investigation is finalised.