SA Rugby chuffed as Springboks and Toyota get into bed

Under the agreement, the Japanese carmaker will become the Springboks’ new vehicle and mobility partner, while its logo will appear on the team's merchandise.

While many sporting codes in South Africa struggled to attract sponsors in the current economic climate, SA Rugby demonstrated its sustained commercial viability when it announced a new three-year sponsorship deal with Toyota South Africa Motors.

Under the agreement, the Japanese carmaker will become the Springboks’ new vehicle and mobility partner, while its logo will appear on the team's merchandise.

The rugby body welcomed Toyota and relished the moment - which gave the impetus as major national teams barely lured corporate backers.

“We are living in particularly challenging times, but it speaks volumes of the value of the Springbok brand that we are still able to welcome new partners, and it gives me great pleasure to welcome an iconic brand such as Toyota to the family,” said CEO of SA Rugby Jurie Roux.

Toyota’s senior sales vice president Leo Theron said the deal had been in the pipeline for several years, adding that it made sense for them to get on board with the world champions.

“The future of South African rugby is bright both domestically and internationally and we are honoured to drive forward this new chapter in this amazing story,” said Theron.