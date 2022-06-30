Scenery Park community picking up the pieces after tavern tragedy

Buffalo City Municipality spokesperson, Samkelo Ngwenya, said that a mass funeral would be held on Wednesday to bid a final farewell to the young victims.

CAPE TOWN - The East London communities of Scenery Park and the surrounding areas are slowly but surely picking up the pieces after being rocked by the death of 21 teenagers at a local tavern.

This is according to Buffalo City Municipality spokesperson, Samkelo Ngwenya, who has described the past few days as difficult and painful.

It's not yet clear what led to the deaths of the youths at the Enyobeni Tavern over the weekend.

They're between the ages of 13 and 17.

More than 300 young people gathered outside the tavern for a candle lighting ceremony on Wednesday.

[WATCH] One of the youngsters who claims to have been inside the venue during the night of the tragic incident. #EnyobeniTavern

"The families have agreed that we will be assisting them with transport and all the expectations. We've got funeral parlours coming through, we've got a lot of businesses putting in food vouchers, provincial government is also doing this because remember there's school kids involved, so the Department of Education is also coming in. We've got a bit of everyone trying to do their part," Ngenya said.

Ngwenya said that conversations were also under way among authorities to prevent this tragedy from happening again.

"The first ones we're having between ourselves and the liquor board because the whole issue relates around how this took place and some of the areas, we had a meeting yesterday, to look into, not just Scenery Park but all the establishments in Buffalo City that are doing this and how can we take this forward," he said.