SA 2,000 megawatts away from stage 8 load shedding

Eskom said stage 8 would be implemented if there's a shortage of 8,000 megawatts on the national grid.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa is just 2,000 megawatts away from stage 8 load shedding - and whether it happens or not - depends on the state of the power system.

“From where we are now at stage 6, we are 2, 000 megawatts away from stage 8 [load shedding].

"Eskom will inform you as soon as a need occurs to change the stage of load shedding whether up or down. We, unfortunately, have to go with the dictate of the machines at that point," said Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha.

Stage 8 means consumers would be plunged into darkness for 48 hours over a four-day period or 96 hours over eight days.

On Thursday, the country was on stage 6 of rolling power cuts - which Eskom said were mainly due to ongoing protests over a wage dispute.

Eskom workers were demanding a 12% wage increase and had also blocked access to some of the utility's power stations.

There have also been reports of staff - who had reported for duty - being intimidated.

With wage negotiations set to continue on Friday, the country is waiting with bated breath hoping an agreement will be reached.