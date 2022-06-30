F1 drivers rally behind Hamilton after Piquet's racial slur

"All racist or discriminatory language has absolutely no part in our sport and society," said Esteban Ocon, in support of Hamilton.

Sporting codes have a long way to go before racism is eradicated within them. A recent racist remark directed at Lewis Hamilton by Nelson Piquet has freshly put this into perspective.

In a 2021 podcast interview, which came to light earlier this week, Piquet, while criticising Hamilton's driving during the 2021 British Grand Prix, can be heard in Portuguese calling the 37-year-old Brit the N-word. The 69-year-old used the derogatory term while discussing a move Hamilton made against Max Verstappen - who happens to be dating Piquet's daughter, Kelly.

Several F1 drivers have publicly spoken out in support of Hamilton, who is the only black driver in Formula 1 and who has tirelessly campaigned to fight racism in the sport.

