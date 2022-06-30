PAP president Charumbira calls on African leaders to escalate corruption fight
Charumbira was elected unopposed by 161 delegates at the Parliament’s headquarters in Midrand on Wednesday night.
JOHANNESBURG - Newly elected president of the Pan-African Parliament Fortune Charumbira has called on African leaders to address corruption in government institutions urgently.
Thirty-one members abstained from the vote, while 11 spoilt ballots were counted.
The Zimbabwean MP was sworn in at the headquarters before the first and second vice presidents were elected.
Charumbira vowed to make unity in the African diaspora his top priority.
Hon. Senator, Chief Fortune Charumbira from Zimbabwe has been elected as the new leader of the PAP at the underway #PanAfricanParliament Ordinary Session of the Fifth Parliament held in Midrand, South Africa. https://t.co/CZnPBDiqxPPanAfricanParliament (@AfrikParliament) June 29, 2022
Wednesday night’s proceedings in Midrand were largely uneventful, despite fears that the ordinary sitting would collapse again following last year’s tensions.
But an agreement between the southern and northern blocs saw a peaceful transfer of power, with Charumbira elected unopposed.
In a brief acceptance speech, Charumbira told delegates behind closed doors that his three-year term would focus on cleaning up the public image of the African diaspora.
This includes strengthening the fight against corruption.
Charumbira will also have the mammoth task of restoring confidence in the legislative arm of the African Union.
The media were asked to leave the chambers to allow the election of the first and second vice presidents to take place.