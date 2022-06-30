PAP president Charumbira calls on African leaders to escalate corruption fight

Charumbira was elected unopposed by 161 delegates at the Parliament’s headquarters in Midrand on Wednesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly elected president of the Pan-African Parliament Fortune Charumbira has called on African leaders to address corruption in government institutions urgently.

Charumbira was elected unopposed by 161 delegates at the Parliament’s headquarters in Midrand on Wednesday night.

Thirty-one members abstained from the vote, while 11 spoilt ballots were counted.

The Zimbabwean MP was sworn in at the headquarters before the first and second vice presidents were elected.

Charumbira vowed to make unity in the African diaspora his top priority.