Mfuleni, Driftsands residents accuse CoCT of 'dumping' displaced people there

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is using our living space as a dumping site. This is the sentiment from residents of ward 114.

The area is predominately made up of the Mfuleni and Driftsands townships.

More than 800 residents marched to Cape Town Civic Centre on Thursday to hand over a memorandum of demand.

They want authorities to provide them with water and sanitation, electricity and title deeds among others.

Residents from ward 114 claim that the City of Cape Town was dumping displaced people from other areas in their communities.

They said this was creating a huge health hazard as people currently living in informal settlements there didn't have access to basic sanitation.

MMC for Human Settlements, Malusi Booi, said the City of Cape Town would look into the concerns raised by residents.

"The city has an open-door policy and members of the public are always encouraged to approach the city in good faith, in a peaceful and constructive manner. We take grievances seriously and we will look at all matters raised."

The city also added that it had an annual budget of around R33 million to improve water and sanitation systems for people living in informal settlements.