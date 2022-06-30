Mbalula to give update on cancellation of Sanral tenders amounting to R17.5bn

The Sanral board announced last month that there were lapses in the procurement processes with the awarding of the contracts.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is expected to give an update on the cancellation of Sanral tenders which amount to R17.5 billion on Thursday.

The Sanral board announced last month that there were lapses in the procurement processes with the awarding of the contracts.

Mbalula has said that the cancellation of the tenders was the first step in preventing further incidents of state capture.

Sanral board chairperson Themba Mhambi revealed last month that internal processes to guard against corruption were not adhered to during the recent awarding of tenders.

The contracts, amounting to R17.5 billion, were meant for critical road infrastructure projects, including improvements on the roads in Gauteng.

Minister Mbalula said that government had learnt from irregular tenders awarded by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa during the years of state capture and the impact it has had on service delivery.

Mbalula announced that the tenders would be re-advertised and that another public entity would handle the tender process.