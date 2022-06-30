Khayelitsha residents want Sassa to run better

Khayelitsha residents want the national government to intervene in the way Sassa has been run in their community.

CAPE TOWN- Residents in parts of Cape Town took to the streets on Thursday to demand better service delivery.

Khayelitsha residents want the national government to intervene in the way the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has been run in their community.

Community members slept outside the Sassa building overnight hoping that the Department of Social Development will address the issue of long queues.

The residents want Sassa to consider using community halls again, as they believe that would help address the issue of long queues.

"We witnessed a situation where the elderly were sleeping outside even children as young as the age of one and two obviously in preparation for the Sassa grant," said the ANC Youth League's Mxolisi Godongwana.

The youth league has given Sassa management seven days to respond to the list of grievances.