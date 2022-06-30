Khaya Magadla’s family saddened that search for him taking so long - grandfather

It's been 18 days since anyone last saw the little boy who is alleged to have fallen into a manhole, while playing with his friends at a park in Dlamini, Soweto, three Sundays ago.

JOHANNESBURG - The grandfather of missing Khayalethu Magadla said that the family was saddened that the search for the six-year-old was taking so long.

On Monday, Johannesburg Emergency Services handed over the search for him to Joburg Water.

It's been four days since the search operation was handed over to Joburg Water and so far, officials haven't revealed their search and recovery operation plans for the missing six-year-old.

There’s still no sign of Magadla despite the extensive search by a multidisciplinary team involving EMS, the police K9, search and rescue and air-wing, as well as high-tech devices which had been deployed to gather visuals along parts of the 13-kilometre-long sewer line.

Khaya’s grandfather, Samkelo, spoke briefly to Eyewitness News, saying that at this stage, they did not know what to do.

Numerous attempts to reach Joburg Water officials have been unsuccessful, with the calls and texts to officials going unanswered.

Meanwhile, the boy’s father, Kholekile, believes the search for his son should continue until his body is found.

