Ex-cop accused of fatal shootings at Cape Town hospital due back in court

Jean-Paul Malgas who was a patient at New Somerset Hospital in Green Point is accused of disarming a police constable who was there guarding another patient.

CAPE TOWN - A former police officer implicated in a fatal shooting at a Cape Town hospital is due back in the dock on Thursday.

The accused then allegedly killed two patients and shot the officer, who later succumbed to his injuries.

The incident happened in May.

Malgas made his first appearance in the Cape Town Magistrates Court about two months ago where the matter was postponed to 30 June for further investigation.

The 39-year-old man stepped into the dock unusually restrained in handcuffs and leg irons for the safety of court officials, the public and the accused himself.

At the time, the court heard that Malgas was suicidal, not in a good frame of mind and suffered from severe depression.

The father of four from Vredenburg was a police member between 2002 and 2007 and left the service as a constable in the West Coast town of Hopefield.

Since then, he's been unemployed.

Malgas previously abandoned his bail application.