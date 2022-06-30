Enyobeni deaths: Buffalo City Municipality vows to shut any noncompliant taverns

Officials made the comment after residents in Scenery Park in East London said that a tavern where 21 children died on Sunday was not adhering to the rules.

SCENERY PARK - The Buffalo City Municipality has warned that it will close any tavern that is non-compliant.

Officials made the comment after residents in Scenery Park in East London said that a tavern where 21 children died on Sunday was not adhering to the rules.

They said that there had been complaints before about its closing times and alleged underage drinking.

The Scenery Park community, triggered by the death of 21 children, is calling on government to look into the running of taverns like Enyobeni.



Since tragedy struck over the weekend, it seems that the call has now landed on the top of the municipality’s desk.

The city’s deputy executive mayor, Princess Faku, said that the municipality would be taking action.

"What we have experienced, we are going to take a stance as the city, in terms of our law enforcement in partnership with the liquor board, to make sure that we follow up on the places that are selling alcohol to children that are underaged," Faku said.

Residents said that underage drinking was a big problem in their community and the municipality has vowed to address the matter through youth-targeted programmes.