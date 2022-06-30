EFF: Vuyani Pambo’s hijacking appears to have been well-orchestrated

Pambo was hijacked outside his mother’s home in Diepkloof on Monday evening.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) spokesperson Sinawo Tambo said that the attack on its head of presidency, Vuyani Pambo, appeared to have been well orchestrated.

It’s understood that three masked men accosted Pambo and demanded cash and other valuables before dumping his car at another location.

The hijackers also made away with organisational documents.

Speaking outside the Pan-African Parliament in Midrand on Wednesday, Tambo told Eyewitness News that the hijacking didn’t appear to be random.

But Tambo was cautious of saying more, calling on law enforcement to speed up its investigation into the matter: "It’s not a neighbourhood that is known for criminal activity. He frequents his mother’s house and it seems that this was planned. They strategically went to a house that was in the middle of the street and targeted him."