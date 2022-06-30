EC police warn against spreading false info about Enyobeni Tavern deaths

There has been speculation that carbon monoxide may have been responsible for the deaths of 21 people at the tavern, but this has not been confirmed.

EAST LONDON - Eastern Cape police say there are still no findings regarding the cause of death for the 21 teenagers who died at an Eastern Cape tavern.



Provincial police commissioner Nomthetheleli Mene has cautioned against false information being spread.

There have been various reports about what could have killed the 21 teenagers at the Enyobeni Tavern.

But the police said that this was jeopardising their investigation.

Spokesperson Thembinkosi Kinana: "In this regard, the provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene cautioned against the spreading of fabricated stories which carries a potential to sow confusion and doubts into police investigations."

He said that the police would give feedback once their investigation had been concluded.

"At an appropriate time and when an official report has been made available by the experts, the family and members of the public will be informed by the relevant authority. We urge people to refrain from making risky assumptions which do not assist our investigations," Kinana said.

The bodies of all the victims have now been identified by their families.