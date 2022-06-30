DA, UDM demand Ramaphosa address the nation on load shedding crisis

South Africa braved alternating stage 4 and stage 6 power cuts this week - prompting opposition parties to demand more action from Parliament and Ramaphosa.

JOHANNESBURG - Opposition political parties have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation on the prevailing power outages in the country on Thursday.

Not just this, they also want an urgent debate focused on the latest bout of load shedding.

While the United Democratic Movement (UDM) wrote to National Assembly speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula requesting a debate of national importance, the Democratic Alliance (DA) wanted the president to come forward with solutions and address the nation.

UDM Member of Parliament (MP) Nqabayomzi Kwankwa requested an urgent sitting to debate the power crisis.

Meanwhile, the DA MPs Kevin Mileham and Galeb Cachalia called on Ramaphosa to address the nation on the specific details and associated timelines contained in his Cabinet's proposed electricity emergency intervention.

The party said the lack of action and indifference led to the worsening load shedding crisis.

It further said mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan should not play any role in the implementation of any emergency response to the electricity crisis.