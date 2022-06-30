Churches hold a prayer session outside Enyobeni tavern after 21 deaths

People have also laid wreaths outside the venue, singing church hymns and praying to comfort the families of the victims.

EAST LONDON - Various church organisations have held a prayer session outside the Enyobeni Tavern in the Eastern Cape on Thursday.

The churches have paid tribute to the 21 teenagers who died at the venue on Sunday.

People have also laid wreaths outside the establishment, singing church hymns and praying to comfort the families of the victims.

The Methodist Church of Southern Africa and other congregations are in attendance while police cordoned off the area as more forensic teams are on the ground.

And as this prayer session concludes the families are still left with many questions.

But, the church members who gathered outside the tavern have prayed that such never happens again.