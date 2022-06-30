All the victims of Enyobeni Tavern tragedy identified by families

The cause of their deaths has not yet been officially released.

EAST LONDON: The bodies of all the Enyobeni Tavern victims have been identified by their families.

Twenty-one teenagers died in the tragedy, their bodies found inside the tavern in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The police have called on the public not to speculate and to rather wait for the official post-mortem report.

Health Department spokesperson Yonela Dekeda: "As the department, w want to confirm that the last body from the Scenery Park tragedy has been identified from our Woodbrook State Mortuary, which then means that all 21 bodies that were taken to Woodbrook State Mortuary on Sunday morning have been identified and taken by their families."