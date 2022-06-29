We're buckling under the pressure of load shedding - Joburg City Power

"We are already buckling under pressure – with our resources stretched to the limit and also the infrastructure strained."

JOHANNESBURG - City Power says it’s buckling under the strain of the higher stages of load shedding and this has caused some delays in the restoration of electricity in parts of the city.

On Tuesday, Eskom announced the implementation of stage 6 power cuts – amid a wage strike that dramatically affected operations at some of its plants, with reports of violence and intimidation.

On Wednesday morning the utility confirmed that most workers had returned to their posts, however, stage 6 load shedding is expected to return in the afternoon.

Currently – the country’s experiencing stage 4 load power cuts – and City Power’s Isaac Mangena said they are struggling to keep up.

"We are already buckling under pressure – with our resources stretched to the limit and also the infrastructure strained. The challenges include our infrastructure – especially the sub-stations failing during load shedding, leading to customers going beyond the scheduled two hours," said Mangena.

Mangena said the power cuts also present an opportunity for cable theft – in the face of increasing attacks on the city’s infrastructure.

"We had about 26 cable thefts over the weekend alone during stage 4 – when it was ramped up."