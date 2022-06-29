Tow truck driver protest disrupts traffic in Midrand

They are calling for the Automobile Association to respond to their calls for fair salary and work distribution among drivers.

JOHANNESBURG - Traffic is being disrupted on the N1 south at Midrand due to a protest by tow truck drivers.

A number of roads are being affected on Wednesday morning.

Traffic Chief Inspector Obed Sibasa said that traffic was expected to be congested throughout the morning.

"Gauteng traffic police warns motorists and other road users of traffic disruptions between Tshwane and Joburg due to a motorcade by the South African Towing Repair Transformation Board demand fair work distribution from the AA," Sibasa said.

He said that the protest would proceed into Johannesburg.