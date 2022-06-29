Suspect arrested in connection with deadly Tulbagh mass shooting

Four men were killed, while a fifth person was hospitalised.

CAPE TOWN - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a mass shooting in Tulbagh.

A group of people were socialising at a house in Asla Camp, also known as Marikana, when gunmen entered and opened fire over the weekend.

Four men were killed, while a fifth person was hospitalised.

The motive for Saturday night's attack is still not clear.

The police's Andre Traut said that they were now questioning a suspect in custody: "Detectives pursued all avenues and conducted a search in the local Marikana informal settlement, which resulted in the arrest of a 29-year-old undocumented Lesotho national."