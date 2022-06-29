Go

SA backs Zimbabwe's Charumbira for Pan African President

The Zimbabwean MP was hand-picked by southern delegates after lengthy deliberations with the northern bloc.

The Southern African bloc endorsed Zimbabwe’s Fortune Charumbira for the position of Pan African President on 29 June 2022. Picture: Screenshot
JOHANNESBURG - South African Member of Parliament (MP) Pemmy Majodina said the Southern African bloc has endorsed Zimbabwe’s Fortune Charumbira for the position of Pan African President.

Elections for a new Bureau of the African Union’s legislative arm were underway in Midrand in an ordinary session on Wednesday afternoon.

Key on the agenda was the election of a new bureau, including the president of the Pan African Parliament (PAP).

Proceedings were suspended last year after chaos erupted in the house as delegates were embroiled in a fiery debate about the leadership system.

Despite concerns of disruptions, Majodina expected proceedings to be peaceful.

Majodina said Charumbira would run uncontested for president of the PAP.

The Zimbabwean MP was hand-picked by southern delegates after lengthy deliberations with the northern bloc.

Majodina said an agreement was reached by the two blocs to alternate leadership for the current and the following terms.

This means the southern bloc will run uncontested for president while the northern bloc will run uncontested for first vice president.

Even though there have been expectations of a fierce contest, she vowed there would be a peaceful transfer of power.

"So far, we only have one candidate which is Charumbira, we are going to vote for him now, and he will be declared as the president of PAP. For the first time that the Southern region is going to have a president of PAP since the inception of PAP in 2004, the has never been a president from South or North," said Majodina.

Elections are expected to get underway any moment now.

