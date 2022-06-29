Proteas Women still have a lot to learn about Test format - Bosch

Anneke Bosch was the pick of the Proteas bowlers as she took three wickets for 59 and despite her success, her teammates struggled somewhat with the demands of the game. She admitted that her team still needed some time to get used to this format.

JOHANNESBURG - The Proteas women found out just how tough Test cricket can be on day two of their one-off Test encounter against England as centuries from Nat Sciver and Alice Davidson-Richards helped England reach 328/6 at stumps.

The start of the day’s play began with openers Tammy Beaumont and Emma Lamb striding out to the middle to reply to South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp-inspired 284 all out. Beaumont and Lamb sailed to a half-century stand for the first wicket before Anneke Bosch made the breakthrough.

Bosch was the pick of the Proteas bowlers as she took three wickets for 59 and despite her success, her teammates struggled somewhat with the demands of the game. She admitted that her team still needed some time to get used to this format.

"I usually bowl five or six overs a day. Today, I think I bowled 15. I could feel at the end that I’m not used to that amount of overs in a day. Everyone was as well prepared as we could be for it [Test cricket]. Everyone’s enjoyed it from what I could see. We need to work on a couple of things and still learn a lot of things in this format," said Bosch.

Sciver arrived at the crease with her side in slight trouble on 86/3. She withstood pressure from the South African bowlers, including Bosch, before smashing 15 fours on her way to an unbeaten 206-ball 119 in a resolute partnership worth 207 runs with Davidson-Richards, who recorded 107 off 194 balls.

England will resume at the crease on day three on Wednesday with a 44-run first innings lead.