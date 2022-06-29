Plettenberg Bay beaches closed after fatal shark attack

The NSRI's Craig Lambinon said that the Bitou Municipality has closed beaches in the area following the incident.

CAPE TOWN - A shark attack has left one man dead.

The National Sea Rescue Institute’s duty crew was alerted to the incident after eyewitnesses raised the alarm at Sanctuary Beach in Plettenberg Bay on Tuesday afternoon.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said that they launched two rescue crafts.

"On arrival at the scene, the body of an adult male, believed to be a local, was recovered from the water from the back surf line onto an NSRI rescue craft. The body was brought to the NSRI Plettenberg Bay rescue station. A NSRI doctor, Western Cape EMS and the South African Police Services responded."

Lambinon said that the Bitou Municipality has closed beaches in the area following the incident.

"Sadly, the injuries sustained were fatal and the man was declared deceased by the doctor. Condolences are conveyed to the family of the deceased man. The NSRi and Bitou Municipality are appealing to sea users, bathes, sailors, paddlers and boaters in Plettenberg Bay and also on the Southern Cape coastline to exercise caution following this fatal incident," Lambinon said.