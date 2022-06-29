Parliament appoints investigator to probe EFF MPs' harassment complaints

Parliamentary Protection Services forcibly evicted the members who had disrupted proceedings during the Presidency Budget Vote earlier this month.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has appointed an independent investigator to probe complaints of gender-based violence, sexual harassment, intimidation and violence against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs who were removed from the National Assembly.

Parliamentary Protection Services forcibly evicted the members who had disrupted proceedings during the Presidency budget vote earlier this month.

Parliament said they were removed because of gross disturbances in the house through persistent points of orders, disorderliness and defiance of the Speaker's rulings and authority.

While the EFF submitted a complaint to the Speaker, Parliamentary Protection Services officials also lodged complaints that they were treated violently by party members.

The officials said the MPs resisted and hindered them from carrying out the Speaker's instruction to remove disruptive members from the chamber.

They also allege they were threatened and intimidated.

The newly appointed independent investigator Advocate Elizabeth Baloyi-Mere's responsibility will be to assess all complaints and allegations before reporting her findings and recommendations to the Speaker.

She'll be required to complete the investigation within 14 working days and then submit a written report within five working days.