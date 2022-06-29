Pan African Parliament expected to elect new leadership

The Pan African Parliament has a massive task of electing a new leadership after a botched attempt last year when the house descended into chaos for four days.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pan African Parliament is expected to elect new leadership in Midrand on Wednesday.



The African legislative arm of the African Union is holding an ordinary session this week.

Key on the agenda on Wednesday is the election of a new bureau, including the president of the Pan African Parliament.

South Sudan MP Albino Aboug will take on Zimbabwe’s Fortune Charumbira and Malawi’s Yeremiah Chihana.

The Pan African Parliament has a massive task of electing a new leadership after a botched attempt last year when the house descended into chaos for four days.

At the time, delegates could not firmly agree on a leadership system for its bureau.

The bone of contention was whether leaders should be elected or chosen on a rotational basis.

The disagreements neared a point of physical altercation

A member of the Pan African Parliament and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, was among those pushing for a rotational leadership system.

"We are not going to have a debate. No, you are not in a psoition to tell us anything. You are not elected to be anything. Don't think you can give us any instructions," he said at the time.

Delegates will spend the day in high-level deliberations before elections proceed in the afternoon.