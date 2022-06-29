Motsoaledi criticises HSF's bid to intervene in Zimbabwe exemption permit matter

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has hit back at the foundation for its legal bid to stop the termination of the Zimbabwean exemption permit.

JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department has called upon all Zimbabwean nationals to ignore what it calls false hope provided by the Helen Suzman Foundation.

About 180,000 Zimbabweans will have to find alternative ways to legitimise their stay as their permits expire in December.

But the foundation said that many would be forced to stay in the country as undocumented migrants.

In a scathing statement, Motsoaledi has accused the foundation of blackmailing the nation over the expiry of the Zimbabwean exemption permit.

He said that the organisation was twisting the support that some South Africans had expressed as being xenophobic.

Motsoaledi said that if the Helen Suzman Foundation had the interests of Africans at heart, it should assist those affected to apply for a visa provided for in the Immigration Act.

The minister insists that Zimbabweans must still adhere to the procedures outlined by the department.