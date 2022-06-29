Lesufi: SACP can’t play blame game if it was part of Gauteng ANC conference

Newly elected ANC Gauteng chairperson Panyaza Lesufi has responded to the SACP statement raising concerns about the role of money during the weekend’s internal contest.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly elected African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng chairperson, Panyaza Lesufi, said that the South African Communist Party (SACP) could not play the blame game while it was a participant in their 14th elective conference.

The communist party in a statement said that it observed what it termed the factional funding of slates to influence the race to lead the province.

Lesufi beat out Lebogang Maile to lead an ANC on the verge of losing support at the polls.

The SACP in Gauteng described the slate market as a high demand and supply for slate services with a value chain that starts with the nomination of candidates all the way to the deployment to positions of influence, mostly in government.

It’s observed this phenomenon at play this weekend as two major lobby groups tried to influence delegates to support their preferred candidates.

Lesufi, who emerged as the provincial chair from the hotly contested provincial conference, said that these views were critical and the ANC should also pronounce itself on them.

But he’s hit out at the SACP for its statement, saying it was not as if the communist party was not part of their conference.

"If you are part of a process, you can’t step out of that process and point fingers at the same process that you contributed to," Lesufi said.

In a strange turn of events, this conference continues, following numerous delays last weekend, and Panayza said that this issue must find expression then.