Gordhan expects operations at Eskom to resume after new wage offer tabled

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Tuesday said that he expected operations to return to normal at Eskom from Wednesday morning.

This comes after labour representatives and the power utility appear to have found middle ground amid the costly ongoing labour dispute.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) have urged members who have been on an unprotected strike to return to work on Wednesday pending the presentation of the new offer to the central bargaining council on Friday.

Unprotected industrial action at Eskom has resulted in the country experiencing stage 6 power cuts for the first time since 2019.

It is hoped that the situation will improve after NUM and Numsa called on their workers to return to work on Wednesday while they consider Eskom’s new offer.

In a joint statement issued Tuesday, the unions said that they would use the next two days to consult their members on the new offer before it was presented to the central bargaining council on Friday.

Gordhan said that he was optimistic that maintenance operations would resume on Wednesday and more units would come online.

However, he has been criticised by NUM and Numsa for saying that they reached an agreement with Eskom, whereas they merely secured a new offer.