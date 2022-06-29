Big gap between legal and social equality of LGBTQI+ community - OUT

Despite our ever-changing laws and constitution, the LGBTQI+ community continues to live with unacceptable violence and discrimination.

One of the oldest LGTBQI+ organisations in the country, OUT, says legal progress rarely goes hand in hand with social progress.

OUT's director, Dawie Nel, was in conversation with Refilwe Moloto on Wednesday.

There is a big gap between legal equality and social equality. South Africa is a very conservative country. Dawie Nel - Director of OUT

In 2016, OUT - which works to eradicate LGBTQI+ hate crimes and discrimination, conducted a survey with more than 2 000 LGBTQI+ respondents, where more than half reported to have suffered some sort of discrimination.

Discrimination takes quite severe forms. People being raped, people being killed. It's quite a bleak picture. Dawie Nel - Director of OUT

The organisation also works to provide stigma-free HIV, sexual health and other services to people in the LGBTQI+ community, and for more information, you can have a look at their website.

