Eskom: Many striking employees have returned to work but power cuts to continue

Eyewitness News can reveal that the power utility has tabled a 7% wage increase, prompting labour unions Numsa and the NUM to urge striking members to return to their posts from Wednesday pending the presentation of the new offer to the central bargaining council on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has on Wednesday morning confirmed that many of its employees have returned to work after the power utility and union leaders found a middle ground amid a costly labour dispute that saw the implementation of stage 6 power cuts for the first time in nearly three years.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “Eskom can confirm that many of its employees are peacefully returning to work since Tuesday night and there are no incidents of any protests that have been reported so far.”

Eskom has, however, warned that due to a maintenance backlog brought on by the absence of essential staff at its plants, power cuts are expected to continue.