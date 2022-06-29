Don't use Enyobeni Tavern deaths as a political football - Scenery Park youth

On Tuesday, South African National Civic Organisation leaders in the area addressed a community meeting to discuss what happened.

SCENERY PARK - Young people in Scenery Park in East London have asked that the death of the 21 teens not be used as a political football.

On Tuesday, South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) leaders in the area addressed a community meeting to discuss what happened.

Some in the crowd were wearing political T-shirts, a gesture that was not well received by the Scenery Park youth.

The 21 teens died inside a local tavern early on Sunday morning.

Community members gathered for a meeting on Tuesday evening.

It appears that drugs and alcohol abuse has been a problem in the area for some time and underage drinking is also a concern.



But young people said at the meeting that the deaths should not be used as an opportunity to campaign.

Thandile Solani spoke on behalf of her peers: “Please refrain from wearing political regalia when attending anything that involves this tragic incident. This is not a party-affiliated issue but something that affects the whole community.”

The youth said that this was not a time for parties to gain popularity but for communities to mourn.