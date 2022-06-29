DA to use state capture report as more evidence in racketeering case against ANC

The DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone will on Wednesday morning at the Cape Town Central Police Station bring forward more evidence to supplement the 2019 charges with the state capture commission reports.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) will on Wednesday morning submit the scathing findings of the state capture commission as supplementary evidence in its racketeering case against the African National Congress (ANC).

In 2019, the DA approached National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Advocate Shamila Batohi, requesting that she urgently charges the ANC under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

The DA made the criminal complaint against the governing party under then-leader Mmusi Maimane who said the ANC was designed to capture the state.

In 2019, the DA said that the ANC’s alleged “criminal racket” goes as far back as 2001 to the arms deal and has been evident more recently in cases like the VBS and Bosasa scandals.

The party said that evidence could also be found in testimony and allegations emanating from the various commissions of inquiry.

The party said in the final instalment of his reports on state capture, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo found that "the most dominant ANC political faction under former President Zuma “permitted, supported and enabled corruption and state capture".

The party said that it was now very clear that there was no difference between the ANC under Zuma and the ANC under Cyril Ramaphosa.