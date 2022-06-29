CT motorists warned to be vigilant as criminals take advantage of power cuts

Officials are urging drivers to keep windows and doors locked, to avoid boxing their cars in, to remain vigilant and aware of people loitering at intersections.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom's power cuts is wreaking havoc on the day-to-day lives of many South Africans.

Simple tasks like cooking, running a business, working from home or even getting to work are being hampered.

Added to motorists' frustration of backed-up traffic at major intersections due to traffic lights not working, there's also a fear of criminals using the situation to their advantage.

There are several identified smash and grab hotspots around Cape Town.

Among them are Valhalla Drive in the Bishop Lavis area, Jakes Gerwel Drive between Langa and Bonteheuwel and Borcherd's Quarry Road in the vicinity of Nyanga.

With numerous outages at any given time due to blackouts, the City of Cape Town has now warned motorists to be alert when approaching major intersections.

Officials are urging drivers to keep windows and doors locked, to avoid boxing their cars in, to remain vigilant and aware of people loitering at intersections.

The city said that its departments were in constant contact with Eskom and had plans and procedures in place to effectively deal with situations as they arose.

Emergency teams have also been mobilised to assist where needed.