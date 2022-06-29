Concerns raised that power cuts could have long-term effects on SA's economy

Business Unity South Africa said the implementation of stage 6 blackouts was a serious blow to the economy that was already struggling with low growth.

JOHANNESBURG - There is widespread concern on Wednesday morning that the current round of power cuts could have long-term effects on the country's economic growth, affecting the overall growth picture this year.

Eskom announced stage 6 p ower cut on Tuesday, citing a wildcat strike by some of the utility's workers as the reason.

Workers look set to return on Wednesday morning but there are concerns that the power cuts will prove devastating for the economy.

It also said that a lack of decisive action on the part of government to make the necessary interventions to attract investment was very concerning.

Head of research for Citibank South Africa, Gina Schoeman, said the blackouts were damaging the country.

“Especially when we have seen a pickup in inflation and of course, rising risks of a US recession,” Schoeman said.

She is worried that the power cuts are just getting worse: “In fact, it does throw quite a lot of doubt as to what Eskom’s actual plans are when it comes to alleviating load shedding in South Africa, given how much it has intensified.”

Many businesses have resorted to using gas or solar but for those who haven't done so, the power outages are proving to be disastrous.