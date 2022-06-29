CoCT, CoJ join forces to plot strategies on ending reliance on Eskom
Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has stressed that higher stages of blackouts could have a serious impact on the threat to critical infrastructure.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town has joined forces with City of Johannesburg officials to formulate strategies on how metros can end their reliance on Eskom.
The utility rolled out stage 6 power cuts on Tuesday, blaming unlawful and unprotected labour action, saying that the strike has caused widespread disruption at its power plants.
Capetonians will, however, be spared the full extent of stage 6 blackouts, as the city will buffer residents from 2 stages of power cuts, meaning that the metro will be on stage 4.
City officials and a delegation from the City of Johannesburg have assessed measures designed to reduce electricity demand.
Statement by Mayor @GeordinhlCity of Cape Town (@CityofCT) June 28, 2022
Stage 6 load-shedding: On energy, cities are doing it for themselves.
Read more: https://t.co/SP2XXoJORR#CTNews pic.twitter.com/bBEK5GzqLO
Cape Town will be drawing on Johannesburg’s research and expertise in respect of demand-side management.
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that the metro this week saved the capacity of the Steenbras Hydroelectric Pumped Storage Dam by not offering residents relief from power cuts for the past few days.
"This devastating load shedding also just underscores how important it is that we pursue our project here of becoming load shedding free and greater independence from Eskom as fast as we possibly can."
Hill-Lewis has stressed that higher stages of blackouts could have a serious impact on the threat to critical infrastructure.