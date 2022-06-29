CoCT, CoJ join forces to plot strategies on ending reliance on Eskom

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has stressed that higher stages of blackouts could have a serious impact on the threat to critical infrastructure.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town has joined forces with City of Johannesburg officials to formulate strategies on how metros can end their reliance on Eskom.

The utility rolled out stage 6 power cuts on Tuesday, blaming unlawful and unprotected labour action, saying that the strike has caused widespread disruption at its power plants.

Capetonians will, however, be spared the full extent of stage 6 blackouts, as the city will buffer residents from 2 stages of power cuts, meaning that the metro will be on stage 4.

City officials and a delegation from the City of Johannesburg have assessed measures designed to reduce electricity demand.