Go

CoCT, CoJ join forces to plot strategies on ending reliance on Eskom

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has stressed that higher stages of blackouts could have a serious impact on the threat to critical infrastructure.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis (background) with officials from the City of Joburg as they formulate strategies on how metros can end their reliance on Eskom. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter
Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis (background) with officials from the City of Joburg as they formulate strategies on how metros can end their reliance on Eskom. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter
24 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town has joined forces with City of Johannesburg officials to formulate strategies on how metros can end their reliance on Eskom.

The utility rolled out stage 6 power cuts on Tuesday, blaming unlawful and unprotected labour action, saying that the strike has caused widespread disruption at its power plants.

Capetonians will, however, be spared the full extent of stage 6 blackouts, as the city will buffer residents from 2 stages of power cuts, meaning that the metro will be on stage 4.

City officials and a delegation from the City of Johannesburg have assessed measures designed to reduce electricity demand.

Cape Town will be drawing on Johannesburg’s research and expertise in respect of demand-side management.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that the metro this week saved the capacity of the Steenbras Hydroelectric Pumped Storage Dam by not offering residents relief from power cuts for the past few days.

"This devastating load shedding also just underscores how important it is that we pursue our project here of becoming load shedding free and greater independence from Eskom as fast as we possibly can."

Hill-Lewis has stressed that higher stages of blackouts could have a serious impact on the threat to critical infrastructure.

Timeline

More in Business

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA