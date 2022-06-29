City of CT says it's on track to end load shedding for its residents

The City of Cape Town intends to procure up to 300 megawatts of renewable power from IPPs over the next few months.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town leaders on Wednesday said despite it being a long process, the metro was on track to end load shedding.

This is on the back of state-owned power company, Eskom, ramping up rolling blackouts to stage 6 between 4 pm and 10 pm, which is then scaled down to Stage 4 from 10 pm until midnight, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The City of Cape Town intends to procure up to 300 megawatts of renewable power from IPPs over the next few months.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the first bid round to get Independent Power Producers on board closed on Tuesday.

"The feedback is that things have been fantastic and now we start evaluating those bids and going through the contracting process. All of this catastrophe just underscores how urgent the work that we are doing in Cape Town to end load shedding as quickly as we can, by reducing our reliance on Eskom and doing our own thing when it comes to power."

Hill-Lewis said they were also looking at incentivising customers in future for keeping their energy consumption at a minimum.

"In fact, it's demand management, and will give Capetonians an option of installing a little Wi-Fi device in your house, which allows the city to turn your geyser on and off when we need to lower the peak demand. We will actually pay customers to do that and it will be completely voluntary."