Bangladeshi kidnapping survivor in CT: I thought they were going to kill me

They said ransom demands were also made by an alleged kidnapping syndicate.

CAPE TOWN - Bangladeshi nationals said that five of their countrymen were recently kidnapped in Cape Town.

A kidnapped man shared some of the trauma he and his fellow countrymen endured in recent months.

“Okay, so they took me, and they asked ransom [of] R2 million. Initially, they tortured me every day. I thought that they were going to kill me,” he said on condition of anonymity.

The South African Police Service (Saps) said the Crime Intelligence National Anti-Kidnapping Task Team - established in November 2021 - was dealing with the abductions that were fueled by ransom demands.

Saps confidently said it was making inroads after arresting 100 suspects allegedly involved in the kidnappings.

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe advised the families of those kidnapped not to pay ransoms.

“Because it doesn’t always mean the victim will be found safe and unharmed.”

The police also called on the public not to expose too much about their private lives on social media platforms as this might create unnecessary attention to kidnappers.