After crash-landing, occupants of light aircraft allegedly robbed of belongings

Safety and Security Mayco member, JP Smith, said that city emergency services were alerted to the aircraft that went down in Lower Crossroads, in the Luzuko area, late Tuesday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - A light aircraft that crash-landed in Cape Town has nearly been looted.

"A crowd quickly gathered and the pilot radioed air traffic control calling for urgent assistance with reports of them being robbed of their personal belongings and the plane being looted," Smith said.

Smith said that two passengers were inside the aircraft at the time of the crash-landing and no serious injuries were reported.

“A small craft that reportedly belongs to a local aviation school at the airport was on a training flight when the students experienced an engine failure. Because of the actions and experience of the instructor, they were able to land the plane in an open field and manage to escape serious injury. Both occupants have been taken in for medical examinations.”

He said metro police officers were the first to arrive on the scene and secured the area.

“Followed by the arrival of our law enforcement and traffic services, fire and rescue services dispatched a motor pump and a tank from Gugulethu station and a motor pump from Belhar and a rescue vehicle from Epping."