Zondo recommendation to amend Constitution not judicial overreach - analyst

Analyst Mike Law says the recommendation that Parliament change the Constitution for the direct election of the president was a 'soft' suggestion from Zondo and not a direct instruction.

CAPE TOWN - An independent political analyst on Monday said that Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s state capture commission report recommendation that Parliament amend the Constitution was not “judicial overreach”.

Mike Law said that the recommendation that Parliament change the Constitution for the direct election of the president was a “soft” suggestion from Zondo and not a direct instruction.

Some parties have questioned the recommendation calling it an overreach by the commission.

Law said that Zondo merely suggested a constitutional amendment.

In his final report, Zondo called for electoral reforms, questioning the way that a president could conduct himself the way Jacob Zuma did.

"If you read that specific paragraph, it's a very soft recommendation and Parliament should perhaps consider whether it would be beneficial to have a president elected more directly. That would aid accountability," Law said.

Law said that there had been recommendations over the decades for changes to the way the president was elected, and it was not overreach.

Ramaphosa said that he would also present his response to the commission’s findings and recommendations in four months.