Woman's body found dumped in bag in Delft

The body of a woman was found wrapped in a bag and dumped between reeds on an open field on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Delft police detectives are working around the clock to solve a femicide case in the suburb.

The body of a woman was found wrapped in a bag and dumped between reeds on an open field on Monday.

A man burning copper nearby stumbled across the body.

Delft also saw two separate deadly shootings last week.

Cape Town police's Frederick van Wyk said that they wanted anyone with information that could assist police in their probe to come forward.

"Police members were informed by a person who was burning copper on the field about a bag that was in the water. He opened the bag and saw a body of a person inside and immediately contacted the police. The identity of the female victim is yet to be determined but it is estimated that she might be in her mid-20s," Van Wyk said.