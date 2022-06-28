WC govt meets with Tiger Brands to save over 4,000 jobs

Western Cape premier Winde stressed that ensuring economic growth and job creation was a priority for the provincial government.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government has met with Tiger Brands over the likely closure of the food manufacturer's fruit canning plant in Ashton.

The Langeberg and Ashton Foods factory, one of the largest in Africa, faces closure following the company's decision to exit the deciduous fruit business in May 2020.

The move threatens more than 4,000 jobs and the livelihoods of families in surrounding communities.

Premier Alan Winde said he's met with Tiger Brands on two occasions.

The Western Cape and Cape Town’s official tourism, trade and investment promotion agency, Wesgro has also been in constant contact with the company in a bid to find a lasting solution.

The company has informed officials that a process was underway to sell the business so that its operations could continue, while it engaged interested parties.

The manufacturer assured the premier it's in the interest of all parties to dispose of the business in a responsible manner and to ensure ongoing operations sustain the employment of permanent and seasonal employees.

Tiger Brands wants potential buyers to demonstrate they have sufficient working capital to keep the cannery operating as a going concern.