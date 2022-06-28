Wage strike ends as Eskom and unions reach an agreement - Gordhan

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said the intimidation by striking workers had seen the country plunged into darkness and saw the property of managers and the utility destroyed.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said an agreement had been reached with unions to bring the strike at Eskom to an end.

He said the wildcat, unlawful strike was primarily responsible for the stage 6 load shedding that was crippling the country.

“As a result of extensive negotiations between some of the unions and the management at Eskom, earlier today, and agreement was reached on the wage settlement that both parties will commit themselves to in due course.”

Eskom announced stage six earlier in the afternoon, saying it was battling with capacity.

“The intimidation is completely unacceptable, and is primarily responsible for the country being where it is today and possibly tomorrow.”

But he said the situation should return to normal soon: “In the few hours that I spent at Eskom today, I was given the assurance that everything will be done to bring the country to normality as far as the supply of electricity if concerned sooner rather than later.”