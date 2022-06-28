Two people including a police officer arrested for Refiloe Malope's murder

Sergeant Lethabo Mokoana who is attached to the Benoni Police Station and Modirelwa Mokoana who face charges of kidnapping, murder and defeating the ends of justice – will return to the Nebo Magistrate's Court in Limpopo for a formal bail application.

JOHANNESBURG - Following the discovery of the body of kidnapped Refiloe Malope at a mine shaft in Benoni on Monday two people including a police officer are expected to make their second appearance in court on Thursday.

Sergeant Lethabo Mokoana who is attached to the Benoni Police Station and Modirelwa Mokoana who face charges of kidnapping, murder and defeating the ends of justice – will return to the Nebo Magistrate's Court in Limpopo for a formal bail application.

Meanwhile, Limpopo’s police commissioner has commended the multidisciplinary task team compromising the Gauteng's search-and-rescue units, the police’s K9 unit, disaster teams as well as Limpopo's organised crime unit, crime scene investigators and detectives.

“General Thembi Hadebe has thanked and appreciated the cooperation of all operatives in the retrieval of the body of Refiloe Malope from the depth of the mine shaft in Benoni on Monday afternoon. The victim was forcefully taken from her home on 9 May 2022, by two men who have since been arrested," said South African Police Service spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo.

Investigations have also been launched following the discovery of another body in the same shaft during the operation.