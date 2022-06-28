Tulbagh residents living in fear after deadly mass shooting

Police are still hunting gunmen who shot dead four men in Tulbagh.

CAPE TOWN - Police are still hunting gunmen who shot dead four men in Tulbagh.

A fifth person was hospitalised after unidentified suspects stormed a house where they were socialising.

The motive for Saturday night's attack is still not clear.

A group of people were socialising at a house in Asla Camp, also known as Marikana, when gunmen entered and opened fire.

Ward councillor Elizabeth Sidego said that three of the deceased were known in the community, while the fourth only recently moved to the area.

She added that residents were shocked and fearful because it was the first such mass shooting in the rural town.

"In the absence of all the details, the residents feel unsafe and I hope that the perpetrators will be arrested soon so that the situation will be normalised as soon as possible," Sidego said.

Police are offering R100,000 reward in exchange for information.